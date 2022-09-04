PETA counters ‘false claims’ on captive T.N. temple elephant from Assam

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

GUWAHATI

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has submitted a veterinary inspection report to Forest Department officials in Tamil Nadu and Assam, to establish the continued abuse of a captive female elephant Joymala, in a temple.

A four-member team from Assam, headed by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Hridesh Mishra, is currently in Tamil Nadu to inspect the condition of the elephant.

Joymala, renamed Jeymalyatha, was reportedly given on a six month lease to Tamil Nadu from Assam in 2008 and never returned, making her continued use in the southern State illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The elephant was kept in the illegal custody of the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple for over a decade before being shifted to the Krishnan Kovil temple nearby, PETA India said.

PETA India veterinarian Nithin Krishnegowda on Sunday said there had been false claims that Joymala, chained to the floor at the Krishna Kovil temple, was in “fine” health despite being “old” and that all the problematic mahouts who tortured her had been dismissed.

He said videos since 2021 have shown different mahouts abusing Joymala in different locations and her current mahout using pliers to twist her skin even in front of inspectors last week. But a few days ago (after the Assam Government decided to send a team), the place of her captivity was given a complete makeover for showing the elephant was not under stress, he said.

“If she has been found to be healthy enough to travel, she must be transported to an elephant rescue centre immediately, where she can receive specialised care, live unchained and finally be in the company of other elephants,” Mr. Krishnegowda said.

The animal rights organisation conducted the veterinary inspection of Joymala on July 27.

PETA India said Joymala poses a threat to her mahout and others around her if she is unable to bear the abuse any longer.

“There have been numerous incidents in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere in India in which frustrated captive elephants have killed their mahouts. They include Deivanai, who was also from Assam and who killed her mahout at the Subramaniya Swami temple in Madurai; Masini, who is kept at the Samayapuram Mariamman temple in Trichy; and Madhumathi, who was used in a temple festival in Madurai,” the organisation said.

On Friday, the team of officers and veterinarians from Assam met Tamil Nadu Government officials in Chennai and handed over documents related to the leasing of Joymala and her current status. “They said they would study the papers and get back,” a team member said.