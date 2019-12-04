Persons with disabilities need empathy, support: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday gave away awards to individuals and organisations for their contributions in empowering persons with disabilities (PwD) on the occasion of the International Day of PwD.
In the event organised by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, Mr. Naidu said there was a need for empathy and support, rather than sympathy and pity for PwD. He said early detection of disabilities was important to provide rehabilitation and empowerment from the beginning.
Among the awardees were Infosys BMP Ltd, which was given the award for best employer, and Kerala, which was adjudged the best State in promoting empowerment of PwD.
