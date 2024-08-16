In an apparent attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday (August 16, 2024) expressed concern that a person holding a constitutional position is asking the Supreme Court to take suo-moto cognisance to give wings to a "narrative aimed at destroying our economy".

Mr. Dhankhar’s remarks came after the Congress on Sunday (August 11, 2024) slammed the Modi government over the Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, with Gandhi saying the integrity of the market regulator has been "gravely compromised" and demanded a JPC probe into the matter.

Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degrees in IP Law and Management at National Law University, Delhi, the Vice President without naming anyone said, "Last week, I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position beseeched the Supreme Court to suo-moto invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy."

Mr. Dhankhar said, "Our youth must equally rebuff and neutralise forces that keep partisan or self-interest above that of our nation. We cannot allow it. It happens, it is at the cost of our rise. You are law students, I will leave two thoughts with you. One, scratch your brains and find out. Jurisdiction of institution is defined by the Indian Constitution, be it legislature, be it executive, be it judiciary. Jurisdiction of Courts is decided."

"Look around the globe, look at the Supreme Court in the U.S., the highest Court in the U.K., or other formats. Has there been suo-moto cognisance even once? Has a remedy been created beyond what is provided in the Constitution? The Constitution provides original jurisdiction and appellate jurisdiction. It provides review also. But we have curative! If you do not focus on these nuances, I wonder who shall do it. Think about it," he said.

Mr. Gandhi had also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, saying it is now abundantly clear why he is so afraid" of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

The Congress had said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of the "entire scam" and investigate it under its aegis because here the investigating agency SEBI itself is accused of being involved in it.

