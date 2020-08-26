Permit regulated FDI in tobacco: Par panel on Commerce recommends

New Delhi

26 August 2020 17:44 IST

Currently, FDI is prohibited in manufacturing of cigars, cigarettes and tobacco substitutes.

For providing benefits to farmers, a parliamentary panel has recommended permitting regulated foreign direct investment (FDI) in the tobacco sector and establishing export-only tobacco farms to boost outward shipments.

Welcoming the renewal of the Indian-Chinese Phytosanitary (related to plant) protocol on reviving the export of tobacco leaves to China, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and Industry said that all efforts including consultations with the Chinese government should be made to restart the export at the earliest.

Quality tobacco at par with international standards is available in India at competitive prices and there is good potential for export of Indian tobacco to China. The revival of the phytosanitary protocol with China will pave the way for revival of Indian tobacco exports to China and prove economically beneficial to Indian farmers.

The panel, chaired by YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy, made these recommendations in its report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. The report is likely to be tabled in the upcoming session of Parliament.

“Committee is of the opinion that the FDI in tobacco sector albeit in a regulated manner would stimulate the production and processing of Indian tobacco thereby boosting its export. The Committee, therefore, recommends the Department to undertake a study to analyse the prospects of opening FDI investments in the tobacco sector at the earliest,” the report states.

The report also recommended that the feasibility of having export-only tobacco farms may be looked into for promoting cultivation of tobacco specifically for export purposes thereby generating market surplus in tobacco exports from the country.

Pushing for similar export incentives to tobacco and its products as provided to other agricultural and plantation commodities, the panel said that the proposed scheme of RoDTEP should extend the export benefits to tobacco and tobacco products in order to provide a level playing field to Indian tobacco exporters.

Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP), is a scheme for exporters to reimburse taxes and duties paid by them.

India produces about 800 million kg of various types of tobacco every year. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the main producing states.

India is the third largest producer and exporter of tobacco in the world contributing ₹ 6,001.02 crore (2018-19) in terms of foreign exchange to the exchequer.

Besides exporting tobacco, the country also exports a variety of tobacco products such as cigarettes, cut tobacco, bidis, hookah, different varieties of chewing tobacco, snuff and cigars.

While voicing concern on low share of export of agricultural commodities as compared to their total production, the panel called for renewed focus on post harvest infrastructure, supply chain, value addition and exploring new overseas markets for promoting export of agricultural, marine and plantation commodities sector.

The panel underscored the significant role of Agriculture Export Policy in doubling farmers’ income and integrating agriculture sector with global value chain. It also suggested restructuring of Spices Board and to explore the feasibility of fixing a minimum support price for turmeric crop.