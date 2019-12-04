National

Perceptional differences over India-China border: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh | File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that there are perceptional differences between India and China on border issues but the Indian Army is fully alert and the border is secured.

Responding to a statement by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about Chinese activities along India’s border regions, Mr. Singh said transgression by Chinese forces do take place and Indian forces too go for patrolling along forward locations

“Our border is secured and forces are fully alert,” he said.

Mr. Singh said forces of the two countries are mature enough and settle their disputes amicably.

Mr. Chowdhury raised the issue in the wake of spotting of a Chinese ship in India’s exclusive economic zone in the Andaman sea.

