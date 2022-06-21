People’s love for Modi rising as is Congress’ hatred for him: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that there are over 80 instances of Congress leaders' objectionable comments against PM Modi over the years

The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress for its leaders' "hateful" comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that people's love for him has been increasing as has the opposition party's "hatred" for him.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that there are over 80 instances of Congress leaders' objectionable comments against Mr. Modi over the years, starting with its president Sonia Gandhi's "Maut ka Saudagar" (merchant of death) jibe at then Gujarat Chief Minister in 2007.

He asked the opposition party if it has expelled or taken any disciplinary action against anyone.

His comments came hours after Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai alleged that Mr. Modi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and "will die like Hitler" if he follows the path of the German dictator.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from the statement made at the party's 'Satyagraha' protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, saying it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the Prime Minister.

Mr. Trivedi also dismissed the Congress' allegation that the ruling party's "political vendetta" was behind the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying the Congress leader himself has taken his party to the pits.

There was no need for the BJP to do anything, he said in a lighter vein, comparing the opposition party under its current leadership to a crumbling wall.

The Congress is passing through its worst phase in its history, with the party's tally hovering around 50 Lok Sabha seats in the last two elections, he noted.

Its leadership has in the past been treated as "hero" or "villain" but it has now become a subject of ridicule, Mr. Trivedi claimed.

He added that it will be better for Rahul Gandhi to behave like a responsible MP and not consider himself a prince, albeit "failed", of a dynasty who needed to be treated differently than a common man.

Lashing out at the Congress for Sahai's comments, which came days after another party leader Sheikh Hussain's derogatory reference to Mr. Modi, the BJP spokesperson said the opposition party in its "hate and malice" for the Prime Minister has crossed all limits of decency.

Mr. Trivedi, a Rajya Sabha MP, cited several "abuses" or "abuse-like" references to Mr. Modi by Congress leaders over the years.

"What happened in the last 15 years? People's blessings to Modi progressively increased along with your (Congress) hate for him... People's love for him has been rising," he said, citing a verse and referring to the Prime Minister's consistent political success since he became Gujarat Chief Minister for the first time in 2001.

The Congress has in turn has been declining while its leaders have wished "violence and death" on Mr. Modi, he said.

The BJP leader claimed that it was the Congress which suffered from a "Hitler-like mindset" as he noted that its then-president Dev Kant Barooah had said "India is Indira and Indira is India" during the Emergency.

A similar slogan was raised in the Nazi party's convention, likening Hitler to Germany and Germany to Hitler, Mr. Trivedi said.