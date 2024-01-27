GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People worried over inflation, unemployment but Modi govt is busy diverting attention: Congress

The Modi government is busy diverting the attention of the country, but the Congress will continue its struggle to give justice to the people, Jairam Ramesh said

January 27, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress’ senior leader Jairam Ramesh addresses the media during a press conference. File

Congress’ senior leader Jairam Ramesh addresses the media during a press conference. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the Centre, the Congress on January 27 claimed that every second person in India is worried about "increasing inflation, economic recession, unemployment and conflicts" but the Narendra Modi government is busy "diverting" the attention of the country.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that in the last one year, the price of vegetables has increased by 15 to 60 per cent. In his post in Hindi, Mr. Ramesh said, "Under the 'mehngaai kaal' of 'ahankaracharya', one in three Indians is worried about losing his or her job this year, while 57 per cent are worried about inflation." He added, "every second person in India is suffering under 'anyay kaal' and worried due to increase in inflation, economic recession, unemployment and conflicts, but the Modi government is busy diverting the attention of the country in its familiar style." But the Congress will continue its struggle to give justice to the people, he asserted.

The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will start from Jalpaiguri on Jan. 28 afternoon, Mr. Ramesh said. The Yatra, which is led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is on a break and will resume with a padyatra in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

