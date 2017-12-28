People will be consulted, Modi assures Manipur activists

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured a team of eight activists from Manipur that nothing would be done without consulting the people on the issue of the framework agreement the Centre had signed with NSCN(IM) rebels on August 3, 2015.

The team representing three civil society organisations, UCM, CCSK and AMUCO, had a 15-minute meeting with Mr. Modi during which the sensitive issue was discussed.

Johnson Elangbam, its spokesperson, said, “We pointed out that though national leaders have been saying that nothing will be done against the interests or territory of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, there have been well-timed statements from some groups causing apprehensions and tension. Mr. Modi said that as the Prime Minister he was giving the assurance that people will be consulted before signing of the final agreement. He also asked the people not to believe rumours but listen to the government versions only.”