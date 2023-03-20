People watching exploits of 'corrupt' BJP government; will reply when time comes: Priyanka on Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi

March 20, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 20 attacked the Centre over the Delhi Police's notice to Rahul Gandhi and said the people of the country are watching all the exploits of "the corrupt BJP government" and will reply when the time comes.

Her attack came after Rahul Gandhi, on March 19, faced a Delhi police team that reached his residence to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Notice is being given to Mr. Rahul Gandhi as to why did you raise the voice of women, Dalits, tribals, poor, farmers and youth who were suffering from atrocities?” “The people of the country are watching all the exploits of “the corrupt BJP government” and will give a reply when the time comes,” she said.

Delhi police going to Rahul Gandhi’s house termed political ploy

"PM's friend Gautam Adani accused of having business relations with 38 shell companies abroad, no notice. Infiltration of fake company in defence sector through Adani, no notice. The government itself is accused of changing the rules to benefit Adani, not even discussed in the Parliament," the Congress general secretary said.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the reported suicide of a girl student over alleged eve teasing.

"In the media, advertisements say that 'criminals are trembling' in U.P. But, in reality, every day criminals commit crimes against women without fear and the women are not given a hearing in the government system," she said.

The Congress has condemned the Delhi Police action after police knocked on Mr. Gandhi's doors on Sunday for the third time in five days asking him to provide information on the women "victims" so that the police can take up their case.

The Opposition party attacked the Central government, accusing it of harassment, intimidation and political vendetta, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".