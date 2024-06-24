ADVERTISEMENT

People want substance not slogans: PM Modi ahead of new Lok Sabha's first session

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 11:40 am IST - New Delhi

India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, PM Modi said

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 said people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and have put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions.

He also said that the 18th Lok Sabha begins on June 24 with a resolve of building a 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

Parliament Updates: Highlights on June 24

Mr. Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a "black spot" on India's democracy when Constitution was discarded.

Welcoming new MPs, he said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047.

People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far, he said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum.

India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, he said in a jibe at the opposition.

The Prime Minister noted that 65 crore voters participated in the just-held parliamentary elections and it was for the second time since independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers.
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
