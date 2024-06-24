GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People want substance not slogans: PM Modi ahead of new Lok Sabha's first session

India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, PM Modi said

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 11:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 said people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and have put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions.

He also said that the 18th Lok Sabha begins on June 24 with a resolve of building a 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

Parliament Updates: Highlights on June 24

Mr. Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a "black spot" on India's democracy when Constitution was discarded.

Welcoming new MPs, he said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047.

People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far, he said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum.

What are the duties of a Speaker? | Explained

India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, he said in a jibe at the opposition.

The Prime Minister noted that 65 crore voters participated in the just-held parliamentary elections and it was for the second time since independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / parliament / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.