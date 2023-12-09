People trust ‘Modi’s guarantee’, says PM

December 09, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections had made it clear that people trusted “Modi’s guarantee”, and observed that “some political parties” had failed to understand they would not gain anything by “making false promises”.

After interacting with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing, Mr. Modi said the Central government had established a direct and emotional connection with the people through its implementation of various flagship programmes.

Targeting his political opponents, Mr. Modi said they should realise it was essential to first win the hearts of the people before winning an election, and that they should not underestimate people’s wisdom. Elections could not be fought on social media, but by being among the people, he said, adding that had the previous governments given priority to public service instead of political interests, the problems of a large section of the population, which were being addressed now under him, would have been resolved 50 years ago.

The Prime Minister said he was there to serve the people. For him, he said, every poor, every mother, daughter and sister, every farmer and every youth, was a VIP.

Earlier, the Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries of the VBSY, which is being undertaken by the Centre across the country to attain saturation coverage of its flagship welfare schemes in reaching the needy in a time-bound manner.

During an interaction with an Industrial Training InstituteI-certified farmer and diploma holder in hardware engineering, Alpeshbhai Chandubhai Nizama, Mr. Modi inquired about Mr. Nizama’s decision to join the agricultural sector.

Mr. Nizama said he decided to quit his job and become a farmer on his ancestral land of 40 acres. He had availed himself of the benefits from both the State and the Central governments and purchased farm equipment at subsidised rates. He received a subsidy of ₹3 lakh for drip irrigation techniques, he said.

Mr. Modi said the entry of educated youth into farming would strengthen his resolve to provide farmers a better environment from the fields to the markets, with modernised techniques, innovation, and new thinking. He also encouraged farmers to look towards using drones in agriculture.

Mr. Modi expressed satisfaction that people had shown enthusiasm for participating in the yatra, which was launched by him in Jharkhand’s Khunti on November 15. Over 1.25 crore people have connected to the yatra’s vans since then.