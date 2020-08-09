People should tackle EIA legally: Jairam Ramesh

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the Environment Impact Assessment Act (EIA) 2020 as a subordinate legislation violates the parent Environment Protection Act, adding that the Modi government has proposed the changes keeping in mind the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ criteria.
In a virtual interaction organised by the Research Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and moderated by former MP Rajeev Gowda, Mr. Ramesh said the proposed changes would not only dilute the environment laws but would take away the powers of the State government.
“I think the legal reason against EIA is very strong and I would encourage people to take to legal recourse,” Mr. Ramesh said.
Mr. Ramesh, who heads the Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Science and Technology, claimed that that the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) ultimately wanted to move towards a system where EIA clearances would be given online.
He also alleged that the MoEF had blocked its sites to prevent public comments on the EIA 2020 from coming in.
“When I was the Minister, once I got 800 mails. I knew that Greenpeace was behind it. I gave them a call, told them that one mail was enough. I laughed, they laughed but I didn’t block the site. The disturbing part is that this government wants protests to go as a democratic tradition,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath