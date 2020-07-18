National

People of Rajasthan paying for the discord within Congress, says Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. File

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Vasundhara Raje asked the ruling Congress to think about the public.

It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress, BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Saturday in her first reaction on the political crisis in the State.

Also read: Rajasthan crisis: BJP demands CBI probe into alleged phone tapping

The interest of people must be paramount for the government, Ms. Raje said while asking the ruling Congress to think about the public.

“There is no point in trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud. It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount!” she said.

