People of Myanmar should not suffer: Shringla

NEW DELHI

16 March 2021 02:09 IST

India considers situation there as a matter of deep concern, says Foreign Secretary

The people of Myanmar should not suffer under the current circumstances in that country, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday. Addressing a think tank event here, Mr. Shringla said India considers the situation as “a matter of deep concern”.

“Our developmental and humanitarian efforts in Myanmar have been aimed at the socio-economic development. We need to continue with these efforts in the interest of the people of Myanmar. We feel that the people on the ground should not suffer. India will continue to closely monitor the situation and remain engaged with the likeminded countries to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country,” said Mr. Shringla delivering a speech at the Ananta Aspen Centre.

The Foreign Secretary said India has been ‘steadfast’ in supporting the “democratic transition” in Myanmar and said the democratic gains made by Myanmar should not be undermined. “The international community must work together and lend its meaningful support at this critical juncture, so that the people of Myanmar do not suffer. We are working in the U.N. Security Council in a constructive manner to facilitate balanced outcomes that could assist in resolving the situation,” said Mr. Shringla.

The comment clarifies the Indian position regarding the unfolding crisis which has already taken dozens of lives of civilians under the military crackdown that began following the ouster of the leadership of the National League for Democracy which had won the last election. On the neighbourhood, the Foreign Secretary said, “India’s destiny is inextricably linked with its neighbourhood. Accordingly the neighbourhood remains our primary diplomatic arena. It is first and foremost amongst our foreign policy priorities.”

He said India desires “good neighbourly relations with Pakistan” and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully. He however said the responsibility for creating a “conducive atmosphere” is on Pakistan.