People of Lakshadweep to observe 12-hour hunger strike on June 7

Kochi:

03 June 2021 00:15 IST

A decision to go on a hunger strike was taken at the maiden meeting of the ‘Save Lakshdweep Forum’ held in Kochi on Wednesday night

Thousands of people living on the islands of Lakshadweep will observe a twelve hour hunger strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 7 to protest the string of legislations being pushed by the union territory administration unilaterally.

A decision to go on a hunger strike was taken at the maiden meeting of the ‘Save Lakshdweep Forum’ held in Kochi on Wednesday night. Only those with medical conditions or under treatment would stay out of the strike.

The forum has also decided to take on the ‘anti-people’ draft legislations legally. A legal cell formed for the purpose is working on it, said a member of the Save Lakshadweep Forum.

Advertising

Advertising

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, ex-MP P.P. Koya and others part of the core committee.

Protest committees would be formed on all islands before June 5 for the hunger strike at home in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

While the union territory administration had sent senior officials to all islands to talk to the people about the draft laws, they received a cold welcome, with people demanding an apology from the district collector for “maligning the islanders”. They also sought that the draft legislations be quashed forthwith.