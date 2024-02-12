ADVERTISEMENT

People not getting jobs, their pockets being robbed, says Rahul Gandhi targeting Centre

February 12, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Korba

Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Korba district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Mr. Gandhi asked the people to wake up, claiming their pockets were being robbed and they were being misled.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters as he resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after a two-day hiatus from Raigarh on February 11. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 12 hit out at the BJP-led Centre while claiming that people in the country were not getting employment and were facing the wrath of inflation.

“The backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis (tribals) comprise 74% of the country’s population, but not a single person from these communities is the owner or in the management of India’s top 200 companies which are being given “all the money of the country”, he claimed.

“The BJP calls it a “Hindu Rashtra”, but 74% of the population and the poor from the general country have been getting nothing. They are only for beating “thali” (steel plate), ringing “ghanta” (bell), showing mobile phones and dying in hunger,” he further claimed targeting the Centre.

“Tell me, have you seen any poor, labourer, unemployed person or small businessmen at the Ram Mandir inauguration (last month)? I only saw Adani ji, Ambani ji, Amitabh Bachahn, Aishwarya Rai and other big businessmen. Adani ji, Ambani ji and their families were giving big statements,” Mr. Gandhi said.

People are not getting employment and facing the wrath of inflation, while "Adani and Ambani were fetching profit by selling Chinese goods," the Congress leader alleged while terming it as economic injustice.

