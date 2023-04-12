April 12, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Four people were killed in a firing incident, which took place inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of April 12, according to the Indian Army.

The deceased are yet to be identified and the area has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

According to a statement released by the South Western Command of the Indian Army, “Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed.”

“Four fatal casualties reported,” it said, adding that search operations are in progress and further details are being ascertained.

