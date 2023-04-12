ADVERTISEMENT

Four people killed in ‘firing incident’ in Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station: India Army

April 12, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday around 04:35 a.m., the army said

The Hindu Bureau

Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station where four casualties have been reported in firing inside the station in Punjab. Photo: @ANI/Twitter

Four people were killed in a firing incident, which took place inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of April 12, according to the Indian Army.

The deceased are yet to be identified and the area has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

According to a statement released by the South Western Command of the Indian Army, “Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed.”

“Four fatal casualties reported,” it said, adding that search operations are in progress and further details are being ascertained.

CONNECT WITH US