People, judiciary, Centre have faith in CBI: Rijiju 

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

April 03, 2022 00:00 IST

Minister’s remarks come day after CJI flagged falling credibility of agency

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, April 2, 2022, said the people, judiciary and the Government of India had high expectations from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and had faith and trust in the agency.

Overall, the agency remained the pride of everbody. The conduct of CBI officers, right from the constabulary to the Director, was impeccable, said the Union Minister, according to a release issued by the CBI.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking at the valedictory session of the first-ever Investigating Officers Conference organised by the CBI, Mr. Rijiju applauded the “professional” working of CBI officers in achieving a high conviction rate and exhibiting tremendous team work.

Working under a government that believed in zero tolerance against corruption added to the efforts of the agency officials while performing their duties, said Mr. Rijiju.

The Minister’s remarks come a day after Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said, with the passage of time, the CBI had come under deep public scrutiny. Its actions and inactions had raised questions regarding its credibility, in some cases, he added.

The Union Minister assured the agency of all the help in meeting the manpower requirements, including best lawyers. He said the ultimate goal of various state organs, including the judiciary, government and the law enforcement agencies like the CBI was to ensure justice to the people. The government was working towards providing justice at the door step, he said.

“The Minister expressed hope [that the], trust and faith of people of India will further enhance as the organisation is conducting initiatives like Conference held today to hone in CBI skills of its personnel,” said the agency.

Earlier, the conference was marked by key note address of Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Talwant Singh, on the theme “Expectation from Investigators in Electronic Era”. He applauded the working of CBI and also called for moving on to paperless and Information Technology-driven investigation as well as prosecution.

He called upon all the personnel to continuously upgrade their skills which, he said, had become easier with the latest tools, including through the Internet.