ADVERTISEMENT

People in politics should not retire, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Published - September 09, 2024 11:46 pm IST - New Delhi

‘People who want to serve the nation and serve the community should do that till their end’

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sushilkumar Shinde at the launch of the latter’s autobiography, ‘Five Decades in Politics’ , in New Delhi on September 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

People in politics should not retire, as those who believe in an ideology must work until their last, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think nobody should retire from politics. I am saying this because those who believe in an ideology, those who want to serve the nation and serve the community, they have to do this until their end. They have to awaken the people,” Mr. Kharge said while launching the autobiography of former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Five Decades in Politics.

Praising the former Maharashtra Chief Minister’s long stint in politics, the Congress chief said Mr. Shinde “travelled from khaki [referring to him being a former policeman] to khadi with his simple nature, hard work, and cheerful behaviour”.

“In the book, Sonia [Gandhi]ji has praised the core values of Shindeji in his long political life, especially secularism, social justice, welfare and empowerment of the poor and weaker sections,” Mr. Kharge said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Congress chief also strongly defended the remark made by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the U.S. “He has never insulted India and will never do so. This is our promise,” Mr. Kharge said on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the BJP’s criticism that Mr. Gandhi had defamed India abroad. “But the BJP needs an excuse to raise such issues,” the Congress chief added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US