People in politics should not retire, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

People in politics should not retire, as those who believe in an ideology must work until their last, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday (September 9, 2024).

“I think nobody should retire from politics. I am saying this because those who believe in an ideology, those who want to serve the nation and serve the community, they have to do this until their end. They have to awaken the people,” Mr. Kharge said while launching the autobiography of former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Five Decades in Politics.

Praising the former Maharashtra Chief Minister’s long stint in politics, the Congress chief said Mr. Shinde “travelled from khaki [referring to him being a former policeman] to khadi with his simple nature, hard work, and cheerful behaviour”.

“In the book, Sonia [Gandhi]ji has praised the core values of Shindeji in his long political life, especially secularism, social justice, welfare and empowerment of the poor and weaker sections,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress chief also strongly defended the remark made by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the U.S. “He has never insulted India and will never do so. This is our promise,” Mr. Kharge said on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the BJP’s criticism that Mr. Gandhi had defamed India abroad. “But the BJP needs an excuse to raise such issues,” the Congress chief added.