People gather outside Ratan Tata's house to pay respects; Sachin Tendulkar among early visitors

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early visitors at Tata's home in Colaba area to pay homage to the industrialist

Published - October 10, 2024 09:32 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. File

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. File | Photo Credit: AP

People from different walks of life gathered outside the residence of Ratan Tata in south Mumbai on Thursday (October 10, 2024) morning to pay their respects to the veteran industrialist, who died in a hospital.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early visitors at Tata's home in Colaba area to pay homage to the industrialist.

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains to be kept at Mumbai’s NCPA lawns for public viewing, final rites at Worli Crematorium

Members of the Mumbai Police band were also present outside the house, besides a number of security personnel and mediapersons.

Follow the live updates on the reactions to Ratan Tata’s death

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.

Visionary industrialist Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: FM Sitharaman

The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the Breach Candy Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the State on Thursday (October 10) to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.

Mumbai

