People friendly administration in J-K, prime objective of central govt: Union minister Balyan

“A people friendly administration is the prime objective of the central government for enabling governance at doorstep,” the minister said.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Wednesday said that establishing a people friendly administration in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is the prime objective of the central government for enabling governance at doorstep.

The Minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying was speaking at a function before the conclusion of his two-day visit of Samba district as a part of the central government public outreach programme.

“On the second day of his visit, the minister inaugurated a primary health centre (PHC) at Utterbehni, interacted with sheep and goat rearers, various public delegations and distributed fish seeds under centrally sponsored schemes in different parts of the district,” an official spokesman said.

He said that the PHC Utterbehni was constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore having double story building which will cater to the medical health needs of the local population.

The minister directed the district administration Samba to resolve the local issues at the earliest, besides the matter requiring central government’s intervention may be forwarded with a document to his office.

Immediately after his arrival in Samba, Balyan visited Zero Line village Barota of Ramgarh and far-flung hilly village Goran of Sumb block and assured the people that mobile animal clinics would be opened in each block to felicitate issues through on-call services.

The minister also announced that special schemes for fisheries and dairy would be a thrust in far-flung areas.

“The minister also felicitated the vaccination team of Samba for 100 per cent Covid vaccination feat and also carried out a plantation drive at the PHC premises,” the spokesman said.


