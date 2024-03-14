GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People being misled over CAA; nobody's citizenship to be snatched: Rajnath

He said the CAA will grant citizenship to religiously persecuted people.

March 14, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Barpeta (Assam)

PTI
Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Barpeta district, Assam, March 14, 2024. BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora are also seen.

Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Barpeta district, Assam, March 14, 2024. BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said people are being misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, asserting that the legislation would not take away the citizenship of anyone living in India.

Addressing a rally in Assam's Barpeta, he said the CAA will grant citizenship to religiously persecuted people who came to India till 2014 from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Mr. Singh was campaigning for BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad's candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who is contesting the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, currently being represented by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque.

"The people are being misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act... I assure you that this Act will not take away the citizenship of any people. It would only grant citizenship," the defence minister said.

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Mr. Singh also said with the consecration of the Ayodhya temple, "nobody can stop the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in India".

Related Topics

Citizenship Amendment Act

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.