People aspect most important part of AI-Vistara merger

The most important aspect of the merger of Vistara with Air India is the ‘people aspect’ and the former is engaging with employees to provide ‘direction and certainty’ about their role in the integrated entity, said CEO Vinod Kannan.

He underlined that the merger of Air India and Vistara was aimed not at cost cutting, but growth. The airline was forced to cancel 1,000 flights due to various factors including hectic rosters for pilots, as well as resentment over applying Air India’s salary package for pilots that cuts guaranteed flying allowance for 70 hours to 40 hours.

The aim is to complete the integration of the two airlines by 2024-end but various factors like the peak travel season witnessed from October to December as well as intense fog during peak winter may also play a role.

Though Vistara’s aircraft operator certificate expires in December, the airline may also seek an extension from the DGCA if there were delays in procuring regulatory approvals for the merger. The merger is awaiting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).