People are behind Sonam Wangchuk in his struggle to protect Ladakh: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that Ladakh should be considered a “priority among priorities” as he signalled his support for the protest led by the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Mr. Wangchuk and 150 other protesters from Ladakh continued their indefinite fast on Wednesday. They stated that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti they are finding that their rights are being “trampled upon”. Mr. Wangchuk is leading a ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago.

“The effort to save Ladakh is also to save our border land. If the pastures are gradually taken over by others, then there will be a grave crisis involving sheep and goats in Ladakh, which will carry over to all the related products, which are directly linked to the livelihood of Ladakh society. That is why this issue, apart from being a sensitive strategic issue, is also a very worrying economic-social issue. There is a need to look at the Ladakh issue through a larger lens. Suppressing voices raised on this issue, is to turn a blind eye to major interference that is becoming a challenge for the country. That is why the Ladakh issue should be considered a priority among priorities,” wrote Mr. Yadav on X.

BJP in decline

“The people of the country are with Sonam Wangchuk ji in every way in his struggle to protect Ladakh, the country’s borders, and the environment. Our ‘complete support’ will make this great movement of his successful. The arrogance born out of the piles of money collected by the BJP through extortion has taken away its power to see, hear, and understand. This is a period of decline for the BJP,” added Mr. Yadav.

The ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) over a four-point agenda, including statehood, extension of the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule to protect local rights, recruitment process with a dedicated public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.