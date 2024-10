People affiliated with BJP tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra: AAP

People affiliated with the BJP tried to attack AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (October 25, 2024) evening during his padyatra in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, the city's ruling party alleged.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made the claim and said it was a "cowardly" attempt by the BJP.

It was done because Mr. Kejriwal is going among the masses and is getting their love and affection, he charged.

"We want to make it clear that if Kejriwal faces any danger to his life or any harm is done to him, only the BJP will be responsible for it," he alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Mr. Kejriwal are undertaking padyatras (foot marches) in different assembly segments in the city in run-up to the February 2025 polls. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations.

