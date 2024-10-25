GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People affiliated with BJP tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra: AAP

AAP leaders including Mr. Kejriwal are undertaking padyatras (foot marches) in different Assembly segments in the city in run-up to the February 2025 polls.

Updated - October 25, 2024 09:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra at Moti Nagar, in New Delhi on October 25, 2024.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra at Moti Nagar, in New Delhi on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

People affiliated with the BJP tried to attack AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (October 25, 2024) evening during his padyatra in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, the city's ruling party alleged.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made the claim and said it was a "cowardly" attempt by the BJP.

It was done because Mr. Kejriwal is going among the masses and is getting their love and affection, he charged.

Arvind Kejriwal to face consequences for ‘irresponsible behaviour’: BJP

"We want to make it clear that if Kejriwal faces any danger to his life or any harm is done to him, only the BJP will be responsible for it," he alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Mr. Kejriwal are undertaking padyatras (foot marches) in different assembly segments in the city in run-up to the February 2025 polls. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:32 pm IST

