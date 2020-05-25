National

Pending Board exams to be held at 15,000 centres across country

The exams, which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be held from July 1 to July 15

The pending class X and XII board exams will be conducted at 15,000 centres across the country instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Monday.

The exams, which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be held from July 1 to July 15.

“The class X, XII exams will now be conducted at over 15,000 exam centres across India. Earlier, CBSE was slated to hold exams at only 3,000 centres,” Nishank said.

The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing at exam centres and minimise travel for students.

The HRD ministry has already announced that students will appear for exams at schools in which they are enrolled rather than external examination centres. According to home ministry guidelines, there will be no exam centre in COVID-19 containment zones.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 2:06:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pending-board-exams-to-be-held-at-15000-centres-across-country/article31669146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY