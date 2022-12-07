Pendency of 5 crore court cases a matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju

December 07, 2022 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed concern over the number of pending court cases across the country, which he said was “inching towards five crore” and has been a “matter of grave concern”.

Mr. Rijiju said while pendency of cases is likely to come down in the Supreme Court and High Courts, the “real challenge” was in the lower courts. The Law Minister said that the infrastructure in the lower court is the real challenge and that the Central and State governments must work together to improve it.

The Law Minister was speaking at the inaugural function of Delhi High Court’s ‘S’ Block building. The event was also attended by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and other judges of the High Court.

“The Delhi High Court itself is a whiff of fresh air in the corridors of jurisprudence. It’s a court of equity, and it’s a court of relief for citizens, even in the most difficult of the times,” CJI Chandrachud said.

CJI Chandrachud stressed that the judicial system and courtrooms must be democratic, inclusive and equally accessible, noting that their design must accommodate people from diverse backgrounds, ensuring meaningful participation. “An important component of actualising the right to access to justice is ensuring that we have adequate judicial infrastructure, including physical and digital infrastructure and personnel strength,” he added.

He said, “We must create a multitude of equitable ways for different groups -- women, Dalits, the marginalised groups, the LGBTQ+ community, persons with disabilities, the elderly and the poor -- to engage and participate in the process of adjudication in a meaningful way”.

The ‘S’ block building will have over 200 lawyers’ chambers, a judicial convention centre, an auditorium, a space for the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, administration offices and parking facilities, common meeting rooms, a cafeteria and green spaces, CJI Chandrachud said.

At the function, also attended by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed that the Centre and the judiciary make Delhi a pilot for bringing down case pendency. “No case should go beyond six months,” said Mr. Kejriwal, adding that his government was ready to volunteer for the project.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the previous Delhi government used to allot around ₹500 crores per year for the judiciary. “Last year, we allocated ₹1,500 crores as fund for the judiciary. So, in the last seven years, there has been a three-fold increase in the money given to the judiciary,” he said.

“The judiciary comes at the top of our priorities. Judiciary can function independently only when it has sufficient funds to run itself,” Mr. Kejriwal added.