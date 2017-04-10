Why mobs have children, asks SC

When told that security forces’ indiscriminate use of pellet guns against mobs in Jammu and Kashmir is creating a “nation of blind people”, the Supreme Court retorted by questioning the sense of humanity of the very people who form the mob and use children as cover while engaging security forces in pitched street battles.

The court was reacting to arguments by the J&K High Court Bar Association, which has filed a public interest litigation petition for a ban on pellet guns.

“But what are children aged seven, nine and 14 years doing in a mob? Why are they placed in front of the mobs who confront security forces,” a Supreme Court Bench of Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and S.K. Kaul retorted on Monday.

“The age-group of those injured are from 13 to 20 and 20 to 24 years. Young students are the ones most injured,” Justice Chandrachud said.

“About a 100 security personnel within the distance of two to three booths. Why do they do it on polling day? Election is a symbol of democracy,” Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi submitted for the Centre.

Advice to Bar

The Supreme Court advised the Bar Association against taking sides.

“We feel we have an important role to play in this issue,” Chief Justice Khehar said, while allowing the Association two weeks to file an affidavit.