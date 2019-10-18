National

Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan govt. moves HC against acquittal of accused

Pehlu Khan./ File photo

Pehlu Khan./ File photo  

more-in

An Alwar court had acquitted all six accused on August 14 this year, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal of all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Pehlu Khan and his sons were thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar’s Behror on Aprli 1, 2017.

Khan had died at a hospital in Alwar on April 3.

“The appeal was filed in the Rajasthan high court on Monday,” Additional Advocate General R.P. Singh said.

An Alwar court had acquitted all six accused — Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi — on August 14 this year, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

After the lower court verdict, the State government had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to identify errors and irregularities in the investigation and fix the responsibility for botching up the investigation on individual officers.

The SIT submitted its report to the DGP last month.

Khan and others were on their way to Nuh district in Haryana from Jaipur when the cow vigilantes stopped them in Behror on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2019 3:10:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pehlu-khan-lynching-case-rajasthan-govt-moves-hc-against-acquittal-of-accused/article29733419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY