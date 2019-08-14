Pehlu Khan lynching case: All six accused acquitted by Rajasthan court

A sessions court in Alwar on August 14 acquitted all six persons accused of beating Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan to death in April 1, 2017, giving them the benefit of doubt. The incident, caught on camera, sent shock waves across the country.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Sarita Swami pronounced the judgment in a packed courtroom. Arguments by the prosecution and defence were completed on August 7. More than 40 witnesses, including Pehlu Khan's two sons, had deposed during the trial.

Khan, 55, and his sons were waylaid near Behror by a mob of self-styled cow vigilantes and beaten up while transporting cows purchased from a cattle fair in Jaipur to their hometown in Haryana’s Nuh district. Khan died of his injuries after two days.

All the accused were granted bail at various stages during the trial of the case. Three other accused, who are minors, are facing the proceedings in the Juvenile Justice Board.

The Rajasthan police registered a case of murder soon after the death. It also investigated the cow smuggling charge.

The Ashok Gehlot government recently faced criticism after a charge sheet was filed against Khan’s sons, Irshad and Aarif, and truck operator Khan Mohammad.