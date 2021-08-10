National

Pegasus row | Only PM Modi can answer on behalf of all Ministries; why is he silent?: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

 

A day after the Defence Ministry stated that it did not have any transaction with the NSO Group, which is at the centre of the Pegasus row, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday said only PM Narendra Modi can answer on behalf of all Ministries and Departments over the issue and asked “why is he silent”.

NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance software company, has been under increasing attack following allegations that its Pegasus software was used for surveillance of phones of people in several countries, including India.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, said, “Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies.”

Reacting to the development, Mr. Chidambaram tweeted, “MoD has ‘absolved’ itself of any deal with the NSO Group, Israel. Assuming, MoD is correct, that takes out one Ministry/Department.What about the remaining half a dozen usual suspects?” “Only the PM can answer on behalf of ALL ministries/departments. Why is he silent?”.

 

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Ashwini Vaishnaw, businessman Anil Ambani, and at least 40 journalists, were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

The government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Pegasus surveillance
Comments
Related Articles

Twitter has ‘prima facie’ complied with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

Kerala government’s Onam kit distribution veers off track

Popular vloggers ‘E Bull Jet’ brothers agree to pay fine, seek bail

AIADMK condemns searches on former Minister S.P. Velumani’s premises

Rahul Gandhi demands restoration of full statehood for J&K

BJP to train 26,000 volunteers to curb COVID-19 in villages in TN, says Annamalai

Jammu & Kashmir’s Statehood should be restored before holding Assembly elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Businessmen come together to float new party in Punjab, name Chaduni CM candidate

More than 600 booked for smoking in public in Mysuru

Priest attacked in Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple

RITES bags bid to execute rail line electrification project
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. File

Pegasus case: ‘Place faith in SC and don’t engage in parallel proceedings and debates’, says CJI
The aviation safety regulator DGCA on Monday asked airlines to leave the middle seat vacant to ensure social distancing among air travellers.

DGCA advices passengers planning to travel abroad to check fares on airline’s website

Nearly 25% of municipal solid waste generated daily in Kerala not treated as per Solid Waste Management Rules: report

Military bands set the mood for Independence Day celebrations

ED arrests key accused in 2,000-crore Popular Finance scam that rocked Kerala

PM Modi seeks names of members absent during voting for statutory resolution in Rajya Sabha: Sources

Parliament proceedings | RS adjourned in eight minutes as Opposition once again rejects proposal to debate farm issue instead of Pegasus

How this police station in Kerala is adding to the hues of Onam spirit
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 2:30:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pegasus-row-only-pm-modi-can-answer-on-behalf-of-all-ministries-why-is-he-silent-chidambaram/article35832219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY