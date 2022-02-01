Pegasus row | Govt. has drawn a line between denial, sub judice

NEW DELHI

Centre had rubbished the claims of snooping as ‘sensationalism’ in court

The Centre has walked a fine line in the Supreme Court on the Pegasus issue. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a six-page affidavit in August last year, makes do with a sweeping denial on the snooping allegations. But the lone affidavit in the case does not address the basic issue whether India had bought Pegasus in the first place.

“I hereby unequivocally deny any and all of the allegations made against the Respondents in the captioned petition and other connected petitions. A bare perusal makes it clear that the same are based on conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material,” the Ministry affidavit had swept aside the Pegasus allegations.

Now, months later, the government has countered Opposition demands for a debate on the Pegasus issue during the Budget session by saying the case is sub judice. The Pegasus row has returned to the spotlight following a report in The New York Times that India bought the software as part of a $2 billion deal with Israel in 2017. In the court, the government had refused to file a “detailed affidavit”. It had raised the spectre of national security. In fact, the government had wanted to form its own “committee of experts” to “go into all aspects of the issue”.

In the court, the government had rubbished the claims of snooping as “sensationalism”. It had referred to the Information Technology Minister’s statement in the Parliament of how the NSO Group, which owns the technology, had said that “most of its clients are Western countries”.