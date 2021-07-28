Pegasus issue: Opposition leaders discuss strategy to corner govt in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition party leaders, attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on July 28, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

New Delhi

28 July 2021 12:39 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus snooping issue, leaders of various Opposition parties on July 28 met and decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the matter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting chaired by Mr. Kharge was attended by Opposition leaders from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and discussed the joint Opposition strategy to corner the government on the issue.

Mr. Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of the Lok Sabha on July 27 evening.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (not in picture), along with other Opposition party leaders, attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on July 28, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

“Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders will submit similar adjournment motions on Pegasus issue in the Lok Sabha,” a senior leader said after the meeting.

Mr. Gandhi later told reporters that they will continue to raise issues of public interest and will not compromise on the issues of Pegasus, price rise and farmers.

Earlier during the meeting with like-minded parties, Mr. Gandhi said the government was trying to defame the Opposition by accusing them of not allowing Parliament to run, sources said.

Mr. Gandhi said the opposition was only raising issues concerning the people, farmers and security and will continue to do so, they said.

Leaders of the Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, CPI, NC, AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and VCK attended the meeting.

Opposition unity and better coordination and synergy among Opposition parties was stressed at the meeting, the sources said.

Leaders of 14 Opposition parties attended the meeting.

Among the leaders who attended the meeting included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, DMK’s T.R. Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, CPI-M’s Elamaran Karim, CPI’s Binoy Viswam, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann and RJD’s Manoj Jha.