Peeragarhi fire case transferred to Crime Branch: Police

Smoke billows from a battery factory after a blaze led to the collapse of the building where firefighters were dousing fire at Peeragarhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Smoke billows from a battery factory after a blaze led to the collapse of the building where firefighters were dousing fire at Peeragarhi in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A firefighter was killed and 14 others were injured due to the fire at a battery factory in northwest Delhi

The Peeragarhi fire case in Delhi in which a firefighter was killed and 14 others were injured on Thursday has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said.

A battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early in the morning, officials said.

“The Peeragarhi fire case has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” an official said.

Jan 2, 2020

