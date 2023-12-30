ADVERTISEMENT

Peace pact with ULFA paves way for lasting progress in Assam: PM Modi

December 30, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the peace pact signed by the central and Assam governments with ULFA, saying the agreement paves the way for lasting progress in the state.

The ULFA's pro-talks faction on Friday signed a peace accord with the central and the Assam governments, agreeing to shun violence, surrender all arms, disband the organisation and join the democratic process.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the signing of the accord in the national capital, called it a golden day for the people of Assam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagging a post on the pact by Mr. Shah, PM Modi said, "Today marks a significant milestone in Assam's journey towards peace and development. This agreement paves the way for lasting progress in Assam." "I commend the efforts of all involved in this landmark achievement. Together, we move towards a future of unity, growth, and prosperity for all," PM Modi said in his post on X.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990.

The Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction joined peace talks with the government on September 3, 2011, after an agreement for Suspension of Operations was signed between the ULFA and the central and the state governments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US