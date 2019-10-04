Peace is of utmost importance, says NSA Ajit Doval

India is willing to work for peace and growth in the neighbourhood on a “non-reciprocal basis and assume the responsibilities befitting its size and the advantages that it has got” said National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday.

Meanwhile, he also said that India is “not part of any alliance” and its cooperation is “not directed against any country.”

Technology sharing

In this regard, he offered India’s capacities in information sharing, GPS-aided Geo Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) satellite system, submarine safety and deep submergence rescue vessels and disaster management and mitigation to countries in the region.

“India aspires to be a major contributor to maritime safety in the region with active cooperation of all. The technological and infrastructure facilities that India has been able to build up, we would like to throw it open and make it available to the best use by countries of the region,” Mr. Doval said.

He was addressing the second edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave hosted by the Indian Navy with Indian Ocean littoral states.