Peace, harmony and unity key for country’s growth, Modi tells party MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the role of peace, harmony and unity in society as a prerequisite for the country’s development, adding that BJP MPs should take the lead in ensuring them.

He was addressing MPs at the party’s parliamentary meet for the first time in the second part of the Budget Session and after the riots in north-east Delhi last week that claimed over 40 lives.

Sources present at the meeting said Mr. Modi also took potshots at the Opposition, which put his government on the mat over the handling of the riots and were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

According to a senior party MP, Mr. Modi said that while “political interests were supreme” in “some parties”, for the BJP national interest was above everything.

“He said that some parties even raised questions over the chant Bharat Mata ki Jai (Hail Mother India). Similarly, he said that some people even shied away or protested the singing of Vande Mataram during the freedom movement. Given all this, BJP must stick to its principles of keeping national interest upper most,” said the source.

Sources in the government added that the jibe about “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” was a riposte to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s speech on February 22 at a book launch that the chant connoted a “militant idea of India.”

“He also said that peace, harmony and unity of society were the bedrock for development or vikas, and that BJP MPs must always keep this in mind as well,” said the source.

The Opposition has sought to corner the Modi government on the violence in Delhi, with both Houses seeing disruption on Monday.