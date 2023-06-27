Peace and normalcy restored to a certain extent, Manipur Governor tells Amit shah

June 27, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 27, and informed him that after his visit to the State, “peace and normalcy has been restored to a certain extent”.

Ms. Uikey apprised the Home Minister of the present security situation in the State, the Raj Bhavan said in a tweet.

Mr. Shah visited the violence-hit State from May 29 to June 1. At least 131 people have been killed in the ethnic violence that broke out between the tribal Kuki community and the majority Meitei community on May 3.

Meanwhile, Kuki groups said they would not accept any outreach by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh as they accuse him of perpetrating the violence against them.

Earlier, they had rejected a peace committee chaired by the Governor as it included Mr. Singh.

On June 25, Mr. Singh met the Home Minister in Delhi. He was advised to reach out to all stakeholders afresh.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said the Kuki community was among his own and a fresh round of dialogue would be initiated with all stakeholders.

On Tuesday, he met the Meira Paibis, a women’s group, and the influential Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, a civil society group in Imphal.

Women groups have been accused by the Army of aiding armed rioters and obstructing operations.

The Committee on Tribal Unity-Kangpokpi District said they cannot accept the peace talk unless the Chief Minister is removed and President’s Rule imposed in the State. They reiterated their demand for separate administration.

The Governor also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and applauded the efforts of the Army in carrying out relief and rescue operations and providing aid to the administration in the State.

Circular opposed

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum opposed the June 26 “No Work No Pay” circular issued by the Manipur government.

“This order, which demands the attendance of government employees at their place of posting, is unrealistic, insensitive, and malafide,” it said.

The forum said tribal communities, which constitute a portion of the State government’s workforce, had been subjected to inhumane treatment in the Imphal Valley since May 3 and homes, properties, personal documents, and belongings were looted and burned, leaving them without any means to return to work or their residence. They urged the Union government to withdraw the order.

