PDP seeks to end war of words between leaders of Gupkar alliance

August 02, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday were seen putting efforts to end the war of words between the key constituents of the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the National Conference (NC) and the PDP, as the amalgam will complete four years in August.

“PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has played a key role in the formation of the Gupkar alliance. She firmly believes that the struggle to restore rights and dignity of people of J&K is a long way, and needs to be fought together on one platform,” PDP chief spokesman Suhail Bukhari said.

Referring to PDP leader Waheed Parra’s statement on the party foundation day on Monday, Mr. Bukhari played down the remarks. “The (Parra’s) statement could be in reaction to the remarks made by some NC leaders at the local level. The two parties have political differences but the situation demands to stay together. People want it and are of the opinion that divided leadership is not good at this juncture,” Mr. Bukhari said.

Mr. Parra, while referring to the NC, on Monday said, “Those who were responsible for 1987 rigging, made SOG (special operations group) and Task Force and pushed youth to gun by depriving democratic agency over decades are now begging for elections and an alliance in New Delhi.”

In a sharp reaction to the statement, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said, “It seems Waheed Para’s intention was to sow confusion among the opposition ranks. If you feel suffocated within the alliance, simply walk away instead of resorting to fake narratives to justify your actions. While we are aware of your historical blunders, our priority was unity.”

The Gupkar alliance is an amalgam of four political parties and fights for return of the pre-August 5, 2019 position of J&K. It was created on August 4, 2019, to oppose the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special constitutional position.

