PDP questions BJP ‘blunders’ in Kashmir in mouthpiece

December 14, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mouthpiece, Speak Up, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, just days after the Supreme Court upheld the move to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position after seven decades.

In an article titled, From citizens to slaves, the mouthpiece said a government strives to empower and enrich, whereas an occupation’s aim is to disempower, dispossess, and exploit. “But when you find yourself asking this question over and over, it’s quite possible you already know the answer,” it said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Parliament after the SC upheld the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special status in 2019, it said, “Mr. Shah found himself mourning the loss of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Instead of ruminating over Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘blunders,’ the BJP needs to ask themselves what they have done for Indian Kashmir since they came to power in 2014”.

It accused the Centre of dividing up the land and resources of J&K for their cronies and using their brute majority in Parliament to airdrop laws to disempower people. “What has the BJP done for us? Perhaps they regret losing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because they couldn’t treat it like the spoils of war. A quick lesson in history would tell them that it is because of Jawaharlal Nehru that Kashmir acceded to India,” it said.

The article was also posted by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on ‘X’.

