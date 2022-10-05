PDP president Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; police deny charge

Police refute PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s allegations; say “there is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel”.

Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar
October 05, 2022 13:55 IST

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, said she was placed under house arrest, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is touring the Valley.

“While HM (Home Minister) is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding. If an ex-CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner,” Ms. Mufti said, in a tweet.

She also posted a picture with a lock put on the gates of her official residence on Srinagar’s Gupkar Road.

Mr. Shah is addressing a public rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. Security has been beefed up across the Valley.

Responding to Ms. Mufti’s tweet, the police said Ms. Mufti was free to travel.

No lock or restrictions, say police

“It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to Pattan, travel to Pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bungalow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel,” police tweeted.

Reacting to the police statement, Ms. Mufti said, “I was informed last night by SP Baramulla that I wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today the police have themselves locked my gates from inside and are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks.”

