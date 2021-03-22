PDP leader Parra a crucial player in ‘political-separatist-terrorist’ nexus in J&K: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra of the PDP and two others in a terror funding case, and said the youth leader was a crucial player in sustaining the “political-separatist-terrorist” nexus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Mr. Parra, the other two named in the charge sheet are Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo who were involved in gunrunning from across the Line of Control (LoC) for militants and channelising funds to sustaining terrorist activities at the behest of handlers in Pakistan, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

He said the NIA filed the supplementary charge sheet against the three accused under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 17, 18, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act and Section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in a special court here in the DSP Devender Singh case, the spokesperson of the NIA said.

Mr. Singh was arrested by police along with three others -- Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias “Naveed Babu” and Rafi Ahmad Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir -- while they were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu near Qazigund in south Kashmir on January 11, 2020.

The NIA had re-registered the case on January 17 and had taken over the investigation. It had already filed a charge sheet against eight accused in this case on July 6.

Mr. Parra, a close aide of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, was arrested by the NIA in the case on November 25 last year.

“The investigations revealed that charge-sheeted accused Parra was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring of terror funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of terrorist hardware and was also a crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K,” the spokesperson said.

About Mr. Lone and Mr. Parimoo, the spokesperson said the investigation revealed that the charge-sheeted accused were involved in gunrunning from across the LoC for the militants of banned terrorist organisations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were also channelizing funds to the militants for sustaining terrorist activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan.

“Further investigation in the case continues,” the spokesperson said.