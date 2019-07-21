PDP leader booked for comments

A case has been registered against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Firdous Tak for alleging in a speech at Kishtwar area in the Chenab Valley on Saturday that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members were being armed under the village defence committees (VDCs).

A first information report was lodged under Section 153-A of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), which deals with promoting enmity between communities, disturbing public tranquillity and causing fear or insecurity among members of religious groups, the police said.

Mr. Tak was speaking against the local administration’s move to fill 467 vacancies in the VDCs with RSS members.

He said that “people of seven villages will be armed under the committees”.

“This country lives in our hearts. Are these [RSS] men more patriots than even security forces and others?” he said.