PDP leader booked for comments

A case has been registered against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Firdous Tak for alleging in a speech at Kishtwar area in the Chenab Valley on Saturday that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members were being armed under the village defence committees (VDCs).
A first information report was lodged under Section 153-A of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), which deals with promoting enmity between communities, disturbing public tranquillity and causing fear or insecurity among members of religious groups, the police said.
Mr. Tak was speaking against the local administration’s move to fill 467 vacancies in the VDCs with RSS members.
He said that “people of seven villages will be armed under the committees”.
“This country lives in our hearts. Are these [RSS] men more patriots than even security forces and others?” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor