PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in of Lt Governor Murmu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expelled Nazir Ahmad Laway, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, a day after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of J&K Union Territory’s first Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu. Mr. Laway, however, said he had not received any formal notice from the party.

“Mr. Laway has been expelled from the basic membership of the party. The decision was taken after the leadership came to know about his participation in the swearing-in ceremony. The participation was in contravention of the party’s stand regarding the current political situation and the revocation of Article 370,” a PDP statement, issued in Srinagar, said.

Mr. Laway was the only party leader from any regional party to attend the function, leaving the party red-faced. Only local leaders of the BJP were present, with MPs from the National Conference (NC) abstaining despite being officially invited. “I received no formal notice [on expulsion],” he said. “Our party president is in detention. She is the final authority. I fail to understand who issues such statements to the press. In the past, similar rumours were floated about me,” he told The Hindu. Mr. Laway said he received an invite to attended the function as an MP. “I attended it and, in fact, put forth the issues of detention of leaders of all regional parties before Mr. Murmu,” Mr. Laway said.