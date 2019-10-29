PDP distances itself from Muzzafar Hussain Baig after meet

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday distanced itself from party patron Muzzafar Hussain Baig, who met with visiting Members of European Parliament (MEPs) in New Delhi on Monday, while the National Conference (NC) described three regional leaders’ participation in the meeting as “Delhi’s old dirty tricks”.

PDP leader Firdous Ahmad Tak told The Hindu that Mr. Baig’s meeting with the MEPs in New Delhi, during a lunch hosted by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, “was his personal decision and not the party decision”.

“His (Baig’s) meeting was held in his individual capacity. The PDP stand is clear that it will not be part of any choreographed rhetoric to present normalcy in Kashmir. The party stand is also clear on the issue of Article 370,” said Mr. Tak.

Released from house detention many weeks ago, Mr. Baig’s meeting with the NSA and the MEPs is an indicator of fissures emerging within the regional parties over the future course of politics in J&K. Earlier, without naming any leader, Mr. Baig had blamed the utterances of regional leaders “as provocations to New Delhi to scrap J&K’s special status”.

A former deputy chief minister and member of parliament, Mr. Baig was seen with two other senior regional leaders, former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari and Congress leader Usman Majeed, at the meeting in Delhi.

The NC also took very serious note of the meeting, which many see as a bid to allow new mainstream leadership to emerge in J&K minus the Abdullahs and the Muftis.

“Such meetings are Delhi’s old tricks,” said NC member parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone. “These leaders have been stooges of Delhi for long. They will do what they want them to do. They have no credibility.”