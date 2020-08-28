PCI ticks off media over Sushant case coverage

New Delhi

28 August 2020 21:27 IST

“The media is advised not to conduct its own parallel trial or foretell the decision to avoid pressure during investigation and trial,” the statement said.

The Press Council of India criticised “media” for some of its coverage of the investigation into the death of Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that so far it has been in violation of the norms of journalistic conduct.

“The media should not narrate the story in a manner so as to induce the general public to believe in the complicity of the person indicted. Publishing information based on gossip about the line of investigation by the official agencies on the crime committed is not desirable,” a PCI statement said. “The media is advised not to conduct its own parallel trial or foretell the decision to avoid pressure during investigation and trial,” the statement said. It said witnesses’ right to privacy must not be breached.

