PCI advises against media articles predicting poll results

December 01, 2022 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

Articles attempting to forecast election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh should not be published until 5.30 p.m. on December 5, says PCI

The Hindu Bureau

Preparations at a polling station for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Wednesday, November 30. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Press Council of India (PCI) has advised the print media to refrain from publishing articles that in any way predict the results of the polls during the prohibited period under the Representation of the People Act. This comes in the run-up to State Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council said that it was of the view that the forecast of election results, in any form or manner by way of predictions, astrologers, tarot card readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period, was a violation of the spirit of Section 126A of the Act.

The provision aims at preventing electors from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of various political parties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Council advised the print media against publishing any such articles untll 5.30 p.m. on December 5, 2022, to ensure free and fair elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US